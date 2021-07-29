by Linda Straker

In 2013, Grenada’s parliament approved 5 electronic laws aimed at protecting citizens

Data Protection legislation will soon be added to list of electronic protection laws

Policy will include a legislative agenda to strengthen data management and security defences

Data Protection legislation will soon be added to the list of electronic protection laws that will be on the law books, as Grenada adopts measures to grow and develop the economy by embracing digital innovations that can result in the island being labelled as a smart state.

“Information Data Management and Data Protection policy has become mandatory. It aims to increase our resilience in Grenada’s thrust in becoming a smart state, a prerequisite for us as a society to reap the optimal benefits of this innovation, technological advancement and the use of data in confidence and trust,” Ruth Rouse Cabinet Secretary told public servants who attended the third round of consultations on the proposed “Information management data protection policy.”

“Confidence in knowing that our data is protected and secured and trust in the people that design and build the system and the policies.” Rouse explained that the policy, which will include a legislative agenda, will strengthen data management and security defences.

“The policy engagement will chart the way forward for Grenada, to bolster economic growth, embrace digital change and create a balanced, transparent environment for citizens” said the Cabinet Secretary.

Imi Chitterman Chief ICT Officer in the ICT Ministry said that there will be a final consultation that will be specific about the data protection legislation. “We trying to bring the framework into light very soon by going through the cabinet process so that we will have an information management policy, framework and standards that provide the opportunity for our various agencies,” he said.

In 2013, Grenada’s parliament approved 5 electronic laws aimed at protecting citizens, but data protection was not included. These electronic laws include the Electronic Crimes Act, the Electronic Transaction Act and the Electronic Evidence Act.

Data Protection law is enforced in many jurisdictions to control how personal or customer information is used by organisations or government bodies. It protects people and lays down rules about how data about people can be used whether the information or data is stored on a computer or an organised paper filing system.

