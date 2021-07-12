National Swimmer Delron Felix departed the island on Sunday, 11 July for the 3-day journey to Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Accompanied by his coach Nataly Regis Sierra, the team is expected to arrive in Tokyo on 13 July where Felix will participate in a one-week PanAm Sports organised training camp ahead of the opening of the games on 23 July 2021.

Felix started his competitive swim career at the tender age of 7 as a member of the Grenfin Swim Club. As past student of the Alpha Junior School and the Presentation Brother’s College, Delron was always an exemplary student having attained 12 CSEC passes while maintaining an A average consistently. Over the years Felix on represented Grenada at numerous Regional and International competitions including OECS Championships, CARIFTA and CCCAN. As an elite swimmer and holder of numerous local records, in 2018 Felix attended the SPIRE academy on a 12-month FINA scholarship. Felix’s performance led him to be the first Grenadian swimmer to have ever attained the qualification time for participation in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Felix’s pursuit of excellence, discipline and commitment has brought him to this stage to be selected to represent Grenada on the highest athletic stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan. He will compete in the 100 M Freestyle on Tuesday, 27 July at 6 am Grenada time. The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) congratulates Delron Felix on this achievement and joins the nation in placing all our support behind him in his final preparation to compete.

GASA

