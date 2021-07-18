Police are confirming Grenada’s fourth road fatality for the year 2021.

This accident occurred just about 12:50 am on Sunday, 18 July 2021 at Dunfermline, St Andrew.

A 44-year-old male, who was reportedly the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident, was taken to the Princess Alice Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

