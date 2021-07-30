Grenada’s young footballers will command the spotlight on Saturday, 31 July when the GFA launches its U13 Boys Competition at the Alston George Park at 2 pm.

Six teams are registered for the development competition which will run for 5 weeks in which each team will play each other once. The winning team will go over to Carriacou to play a U 13 team there during the final weekend in August. To be eligible, players must be born in the year 2008.

Speaking of the competition, GFA Technical Director Jerry Alexis said, “The aim is to develop players from an early age. In the past, the primary school competition was instrumental in this mission, however, with its absence for a number of years, the GFA sees it fitting to introduce such an event.”

The following are the 6 teams in competition, representing each parish on the mainland:

St John Dolphins St George Royal Canons St Andrew Big Parish Stars St David Top Strikers St Mark Western Stars St Patrick Crown City Strikers

The competition will assist the GFA in selecting U14 players for the Caribbean Football Union level, then the CONCACAF U15 Championship.

GFA

