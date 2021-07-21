The Grenada Football Association (GFA) will provide an opportunity for medical personnel attached to football clubs to improve their skills on and off the field of play.

The GFA will host a medical workshop on Wednesday, 21 July at its headquarters in Queen’s Park, St George’s, facilitated by Dr Francis Martin.

The topics to be covered include:

Health and safety on and off the field

Increasing demands on the game and players

Rising expectation of players, managers and officials, and

Increasing incidence of injuries sustained on the pitch

At the end of the training, participants are expected to be able to identify common injuries sustained during the playing of football, identify signs of injury and have first aid knowledge to treat football injuries. Chairman of the GFA Medical Committee Director Nigel Gibbs says the training is necessary in light of the constant demands made on players and the need to improve the first response for injuries. Other medical professionals/organisations expected to make contributions include Dr Daniel Lewis, Dr Julie Dubois, Dr Maria Christopher, Dr Lydia George, Dr Alexis and the Grenada Food and Nutrition Council.

The GFA is looking forward to this workshop improving the health and safety standards in football nationwide.

GFA

