The Agricultural Division in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs under its Food Security Programme, yesterday, handed over items to some 59 farmers in Carriacou and Petite Martinique to assist them in their farming.

Items such as fencing wires, water tanks, BRC wires, and feeders are just a few amongst many that farmers benefited from under the initiative for the year 2021.

Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart in her remarks at the handover ceremony held at the Limlair Livestock Station, encouraged farmers to make the best use of the items given to aid in their farming. She added that the initiative is part of Government’s commitment towards the agricultural sector and will remain a top priority.

Senior Agricultural Officer in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs Benson Patrice in speaking at the handover stated that since the inception of the program in 2004 following the devastating impact on the Agricultural sector by Hurricane Ivan, Government saw it necessary to continue the programme.

He added that the Government has identified serious problems with the programme in the past and as a result will be putting serious measures in place to ensure the program’s objectives are met.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

