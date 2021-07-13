Grenada has changed its Covid-19 entry and quarantine policies for children.

Effective immediately, children who are 13 years and under, travelling with fully vaccinated relatives, will be treated as fully vaccinated. As such, the travel party will be required to spend up to 48 hours at a quarantine facility, pending negative tests on arrival.

Health and Social Security Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele explained the new guidelines on Tuesday during Government’s weekly Post Cabinet Press Briefing. The previous policy stated that fully vaccinated individuals, travelling with children, were required to quarantine for up to 7 days, since the entire travel party was treated as unvaccinated.

Minister Steele further explained that if the travel party is not fully vaccinated, children 13 years and under will be treated as unvaccinated and therefore, the 7-day quarantine will apply, with testing on day 5.

All individuals over the age of 5 are swabbed on entry at the Point Salines International Airport.

Minister Steele said Grenada’s response to the pandemic is constantly evolving to ensure the country is implementing the best practices that will continue to safeguard the population.

GIS

