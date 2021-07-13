by Linda Straker
- From 31 July 2021, unvaccinated visitors will be denied entry
- Residents and citizens can return to Grenada whether vaccinated or unvaccinated
- Only 14,910 individuals have been fully vaccinated at 11 July 2021
Grenada has made 2 amendments to its entry protocol. As of 31 July 2021, immigration officers will deny entry to any visitors who are unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. Children under 13 will only spend 48 hours in quarantine once they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated individual.
“Effectively immediately, persons 13 years and under travelling with a fully vaccinated party will be treated as that party, fully vaccinated with respect to quarantine,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele announced during the weekly post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, 13 July 2021.
“So, if you are travelling with children 13 and under and you and everyone else in that party is fully vaccinated, then the entire party will only have to do 48 hours quarantine. Individuals over the age of 5 are swabbed like all other adults at the airport,” he clarified.
“Residents and citizens can return to Grenada whether vaccinated or unvaccinated,” said Steele who used the opportunity to extend an apology for those who may be affected by the announcement in a negative way. “We apologise for any inconvenience this may bring to persons. We have had consultation with the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association and other stakeholders to give them as much warning as possible,” said the health minister.
Lamenting about the slow pace at which citizens are becoming inoculated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, Steele said that Grenada’s low rate of infection is linked directly to the island’s strict measures at ports of entry. “To date we have been spared because of the restrictive measures that have come at a significant inconvenience to us all,” said Steele as he referred to neighbouring countries that are currently experiencing community spread of outbreaks of the virus.
Grenada began its vaccination programme in mid-February and to date less than 20% of the population who are eligible to be vaccinated have been inoculated. As of 11 July 2021, the number of individuals receiving the vaccine is 35,331 and from that number 14,910 received 2 doses.
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Look people who say the vaccine is no good well people the vaccine is safeing life’s ok get real and grow up millions of people who taken the vaccine is alive because of it you take medication and vaccines when you were babies youngsters and oldies so this vaccine is there to save you and others as put it in a nutshell grow up and good on the others who has taken the vaccine god bless you. Save lives
Are government officials and citizens fully aware of the wide range of criticisms and worries that doctors and scientists have voiced about the vaccine? Much of it has been censored by governments and the Western media – please read this: https://anonomi.medium.com/resource-document-covid-vaccine-worries-and-alternative-treatments-1aa643dbba26
More should be done to improve incentives to those who are reluctant /hesitant. For example, Carnival shows for fully vaccinated. Also, request vaccine that is more trusted amongst the population.
I don’t support mandatory vaccinations but tourist influx can wreck havoc on the local health system.
Carnival incentives? It is so disrespectful how people don’t value the lives of people. Who will help them if they suffer from these adverse effects:
-Anaphylaxis
-Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome
-Myocarditis and pericarditis
-Guillain Bare Syndrome
Just to name a few. Incentives indeed.
Why on earth when they have managed to have control and the excellent results up to now by their strict quarantine protocols are they ruining peoples chances to come ? It doesn’t make sense…
So the country won’t let u in if you are not vaccinated,this is major discrimination against people who choose what goes into their body, or if can’t take it for medical reasons how is this fair! !!!!!They will turn away alot of travelers from coming to their country
Vaccination as a requirement to enter a country is not a new concept. Here is list of vaccines required by countries for entry. https://www.who.int/publications/m/item/vaccination-requirements-and-recommendations-for-international-travelers-and-malaria-situation-per-country-2020-edition
Fortunately, we cant always have everything the way we individually want it…laws are effected and executed in service to the greater good.
Here comes the propaganda. Where’s the articles that show the adverse effects of the vaccine? The survival rate of the virus? Living a healthy lifestyle? Go sit down somewhere.
More Covid Lunacy and Tyranny that makes no Rational or Medical sense.
Do these genuises really imagine they can wipe out an Endemic Coronavirus?
Perhaps with their powers they can also erradicate that other killer Coronavirus….Influenza …while they are at it. Hahaha.
Those injected with the Experimental mRNA Vaccine can still get infected with SarsCov2, so what exactly is being achieved by banning those who are not injected with an Experimental drug?
Yet more knee jerk stupidity by power hungry tyrants.
Excellent. Pity that Grenadians are not taking the opportunity to get the vaccine: it’s our best chance of getting back to fully normal.
According to the article, 14,910 individuals in Grenada has taken the opportunity to receive both doses of the vaccine. Thus I’m not sure who you’re pitying.
Less than 10% of the population is hardly impressive.
How is that excellent? The country and its people are going to suffer? You need to wake up if you think that everyone being vaccinated is going to make things go back to normal.
A level of normalcy, that’s all. You need to wake up my friend. It only takes one infected individual to spread this virus like a wild fire tossing our country into chaos.
Can you please elaborate on How the country and the people going to suffer?
Yes I agree with Dee! People wake up…God has given us a brain…so let’s use it! They taught us logical thinking in school so why are so many people just believing every nonsense that is broad casted in the media and taking the government words for gospel? How can you call it a vaccine if it doesn’t prevent you from getting Covid nor from spreading it to other people? Why so many people are willing to risk their health and take part in a medical trial and nobody knows the long term effects of the vaccine? We are blessed with a wonderful immune system to fight off any sickness…why don’t we trust nature anymore? People wake up! Build up your immune system by eating healthy and excercising etc. instead of messing with your immune system by injecting genetically modified stuff into your body!
In just seven months …..9000 dead and hundreds one thousands permanently injured in the US alone.
If thats getting back to normal then you keep injecting that Trump juice.
Dont forget to get both injections plus the booster shot that now rolling out for the winter flu season. You can never be too safe. Hahaha.
Please go sit down somewhere. If you want to be vaccinated, fine. Leave others to their own decision. What is normal? Maybe not going back to that is a good thing. You just want Grenada to turn into a playground while the people suffer. Although it may not appear to be so, the ancestors got this. They will prevail.
Since you’re campaigning, tell the government to fix the roads and to pay their employees. Start there.