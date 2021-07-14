The Government of Grenada today launched its Maritime Economy plan (MEP).

Cabinet’s endorsement of this strategic plan is a positive indicator of the Government’s commitment to develop a sustainable blue economy to stimulate national development and protect the country’s valuable ecosystems.

Present at this launch were Minister for Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Cooperatives Hon. Yolande Bain-Horsford; Permanent Secretary Michael Stephen; High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Scott Furssedonn-Wood and Resident British Commissioner to Grenada Wendy Freeman.

The plan was developed as part of the UK funded Commonwealth Marine Economies (CME) Programme aimed at helping Small Island Developing States (SIDS) identify the potential of, and develop, their marine economies in a sustainable, resilient, and integrated way.

Hon. Yolande Bain-Horsford and Permanent Secretary Michael Stephen worked closely with the UK team to finalise the plan that is expected to support building climate resilience and developing adaptive measures to bolster Grenada against the vagaries of climate change and manmade pressures on marine resources.

As an island state the UK is cognisant of the challenges SIDS face so the work of the CME Programme is part of their commitment to helping vulnerable states mitigate risks and leverage the opportunities of having access to vast ocean resources.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Scott Furssedonn-Wood believes the plan will be a game-changer for action nationally to strategically develop Grenada’s blue economy, at a time when ramped up efforts are critical to bolster the economy against the impacts of the pandemic.

He said, “The Government of Grenada has shown commitment to ensuring the gains made over the years in developing the country’s Blue economy are not stymied by recent challenges. This plan will provide a good road map to help the country build revenues based on the ecosystem services a marine economy provides and to protect this valuable and vast resource.”

Minister Horsford said the Government of Grenada continues to view the UK Government as a friend and valued partner in their national development and the finalisation of this plan and the scientific work undertaken in Grenada as part of the CME Programme is appreciated.

The Minister said, “The Maritime Economy plan is indeed a critical strategic document that would be utilised to chart the way forward in the development of the Blue Economy in Grenada. The plan would also be instructive in complementing the National Sustainable Development plan 2035 in ensuring that Grenada’s development is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and emerging technological advancements”.

The plan is the result of a consultative framework that would ensure great local ownership. The recommendations and strategies will help foster development of a blue economy that takes account of the fact that for SIDS, the blue economy often comprises the majority of the national economy, with many economic activities dependent on the ocean.

The implementation of this plan will be a critical next step in creating sustainable and long-term use of Grenada’s marine area recognising the inextricable link between people, their cultures, and the marine environment.

British High Commission, Grenada

