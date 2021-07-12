by Linda Straker

Tourism Minister Dr Clarice Modeste has announced that Grenada will be moving to allow only fully vaccinated visitors to the country via both the airport and the seaport, but that rule will not apply to returning nationals.

“We have intensified our discussions with the Ministry of Health. Leading, being involved in tourism and having seen the suffering of the tour operators, of the vendors, of everybody else, my first impulse is to take what you get. But this is not ordinary times, this is Covid times and therefore, with we being led by the Ministry of Health, they are insisting that 100% of our guests must be fully vaccinated,” Modeste announced during the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) news conference last Friday.

“Health want to make sure that all of the Ts are crossed and the Is are dotted, and that Grenada’s protocol and requirements are being adhered to… the main thing is everybody has to be fully vaccinated,” she replied in response to a question about the resumption of cruise ships selecting Grenada as a stop-off destination.

Seabourn, which is homebased in Barbados, is expected later this month and will be the first cruise ship to berth in Grenada after the country entered lockdown in late March 2020.

The policy of only fully vaccinated visitors will be granted permission to enter the country will also extend to stayover passengers entering via the airport. There will be an exception for returning nationals. “We cannot put those conditions for Grenadians, the terms and conditions for Grenadians will have to be different,” Modeste said.

The current policy is that all visitors who are fully vaccinated will only be required to spend no more than 48 hours in quarantine. All incoming passengers who are fully vaccinated are mandated to do an on-island PCR Covid test and once it is negative, the individual will be allowed to mingle with the public. A positive result will see the person remaining in quarantine. Individuals with only one dose of the vaccination are required to spend up to 7 days in quarantine and must test negative before they are allowed to mingle with the public.

Health authorities are aware of people using fake documents, and documents are being examined for authenticity. Several incoming passengers have been charged for presenting falsified documents to immigration and health authorities.

