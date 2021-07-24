by Linda Straker

First homicide, outcome of a domestic dispute, occurred in June

Second homicide was last weekend’s shooting

A fight on Friday night resulted in one person succumbing to their injuries

A fight between some individuals on Friday night has resulted in Grenada recording its third homicide for 2021.

“Initial reports indicate that a fight between 2 men resulted in 3 individuals receiving stab wounds with one person succumbing to their injuries. Police investigations are ongoing,” said a news release from the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The third homicide occurred on Friday night in the rural western parish of St Mark. During the fight, 2 individuals related to the victim sustained stabbing injuries. It is not yet clear what caused the apparent contention that resulted in a “group dispute” that has left death, personal injuries and police searching for a suspect.

Grenada’s first homicide occurred in June, and investigations revealed that it was the outcome of a domestic dispute. Carlvin Frank a 33-year-old Driver of Springs, St George, was eventually arrested and charged by officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Frank is facing charges for Non-Capital Murder and Housebreaking after he unlawfully broke into the dwelling house of Lindy Skinner and commit a Felony therein to wit “Non-Capital Murder”. He was also charged for “Attempted Non-Capital Murder” by attempting to cause the death of a 16-year-old person.

The second homicide was last weekend’s shooting which involved a police officer on duty who had gone to investigate a family dispute.

