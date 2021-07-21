The Ministry of Health has confirmed a marine-based Covid-19 case. The latest positive case is a 33-year male sailor who arrived aboard a yacht from St Maarten on Tuesday.

The person remains in quarantine aboard the vessel, along with the other traveller with whom he entered the country.

The yachties have been given strict instructions to remain aboard the vessel which is moored in Carriacou.

Grenada currently has 2 active cases of Covid-19. The other is a 25-year-old female who arrived via air, on 14 July.

To date, Grenada has recorded 165 positive Covid-19 cases and one associated death.

GIS

