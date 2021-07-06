The Grenada Spotlight Initiative will be hosting a Learning Session to engage Women’s Rights Organisations and Civil Society Organisations to apply for available grant funding to participate in the implementation of activities for ending violence against women and girls.

The session will be held virtually on Thursday, 8 July from 4:30 pm – 6 pm. Persons can register in advance for the meeting here: https://undp.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMocu2rqjojE9Unne1qNMLm6OixDXukPXUo

Grenada Spotlight Initiative

