by Linda Straker

US$466,347 initiative financed by CDB and RSS

Project supported by OAS and IMO

CDB looked forward to greater collaboration at marine borders

Grenada will be one of the OECS jurisdictions that will benefit from the Development of a Maritime Security Strategy for the Regional Security System Project, a US$466,347 initiative financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Regional Security System (RSS).

The project is implemented by the RSS with the support of the Organisation of American States (OAS) and International Maritime Organisation (IMO). Implementation of the project supports the achievement of RSS’ strategic goals by contributing to the coordinated efforts required to sustainably manage and conserve the marine environment, and reduce the impact of threat networks in the maritime and cyber vortex that hamper our social and economic development.

A news release from the CDB explains that the project will create a consolidated plan for enhanced cooperation and coordination in the area of maritime security in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St Christopher and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to Executive Director of the RSS, Captain (N) Errington Shurland, “The Eastern Caribbean region is highly dependent on the maritime space for its economic survivability. The maritime space is 128 times larger than the land space of the 7 RSS Member States combined and forms part of the Blue Economy. In order to preserve the Blue Economy for generations to come we must develop coordinated maritime strategies to effectively harmonise activities and promote the sustainable use of that space.”

Andrea Power Coordinator Regional Cooperation and Integration at CDB emphasised the Bank’s commitment to strengthening the maritime affairs of Member States and said CDB looked forward to greater collaboration at marine borders, not only related to security, but also trade. “As the project to aid Member States of the RSS winds down it is anticipated that seven countries will be provided with the necessary tools to deepen integration and collaboration. Regional security is a public good and investment in strengthening capabilities to manage maritime borders will not only boost security but also bolster trade and improve the way business is conducted given that the majority of global trade is conducted via seaports,” she stated.

The development of the Regional and National Maritime Security Strategies will also aid in planning and development within the maritime sector specifically, and the economic advancement of OECS member states and Caricom. Beyond security, the territories will also benefit from improved awareness of activities occurring in their maritime domains, as well as more efficient mobilisation and deployment of resources in response to various hazard events and illicit activity.

