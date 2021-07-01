Grenada Tourism Authority welcomes the resumption of UK-based flight services to Grenada. The announcement of the recommencement of flights comes as Grenada became one of the recent additions to England’s green list.

Virgin Atlantic will resume flights from 16 July from London Heathrow via Barbados each week on Monday and Friday and British Airways will restart operations to Grenada on 21 July, operating 2 flights per week, from London Gatwick to Grenada via Antigua, every Wednesday and Saturday.

This announcement has been met with great enthusiasm by tourism stakeholders who are eagerly anticipating the return of the UK flight schedule as it allows travellers multiple weekly opportunities to come, see and experience Grenada, famed for its aromatic spices, organic chocolate and unforgettable dive sites. The tri-island destination offers the perfect haven for foodies and diving enthusiasts.

Barry Collymore Chairman of Grenada Tourism Authority said, “We’re delighted that these 2 airlines are restarting their services to Grenada in July, and we’d like to thank them for their continued commitment to our islands. We’re looking forward to welcoming travellers from the UK and with the stringent safety measures we have in place, including the full vaccination of over 90% of our tourism employees — travellers can safely enjoy all that Grenada has to offer.”

With just 162 cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is ready to welcome UK visitors back to its beautiful islands.

