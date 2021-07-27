Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell has extended congratulations to the victorious St Lucia Labour Party (SLP), which secured 13 of the 17 seats contested in Monday’s poll.

In a letter dispatched Tuesday morning to the Prime Minister-elect Philip Pierre, the Grenadian leader also extended personal congratulations to Mr Pierre who received the nod from his constituents for the 6th consecutive time.

Dr Mitchell stated in his letter, “The people of St Lucia have spoken decisively, voting for SLP candidates in 13 of the 17 constituencies. This is a resounding vote of confidence in a period when so many things are uncertain, as we continue to contend with the widespread impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Dr Mitchell referenced a post-election interview in which Mr Pierre spoke about his commitment to being a government of inclusion and one that will listen to the people and pay particular attention to the youth.

Dr Mitchell wished the Prime Minister-elect a successful term in office and noted that they will be working together at the regional level.

He said, “As the current Chairman of the OECS Authority, I look forward to working with you at the regional level, particularly in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the regional tourism industry, as it relates to cruise tourism and the accommodation sector.”

GIS

