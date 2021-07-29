The Grenada Football Association’s (GFA) focus on providing opportunities for women in football is bearing fruit.

Treasher Valcin who has represented Grenada at the U17 level and higher and was supported by the GFA in attending Dodge City Community College, has been selected on the All-Star Women’s Soccer team for the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

This selection highlights Valcin’s talent and skill as a striker after doing extremely well for her school this season. Valcin joined her college in 2020 pursuing a degree in Sports Management.

Another female Grenadian footballer is in San Francisco participating in a UK Soccer International Camp. Coie Smith, who is attached to the Imani elite player programme and serves as the head coach for the St Andrew’s Girls grassroots programme, will spend the next few months at the international soccer camp in a coach development internship. Smith will have the opportunity to learn new coaching techniques which she will return to put into practice in her grassroots programme and other areas.

Speaking of these significant achievements, GFA Women’s Development Officer Harry Varley said, “We are proud of Treasher and Coie for their passion and continued interest in football development in Grenada. The GFA will continue to find ways to support the development of women’s football and provide educational opportunities for its players.”

In the past year, FIFA has increased financial support to member associations for women’s football development. Through this funding the GFA will focus on grassroots football for girls and enhancement of its domestic Women’s League.

GFA

