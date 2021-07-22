Grenadians are being invited to submit applications to lease land at Diamond Estate, St Mark, under the Pilot Agricultural Land Bank Project.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry is hoping that this project will help to reduce idle or under-utilised arable land; improve access to fertile land for landless farmers, women and youth interested in agricultural enterprise/agribusiness; build and enhance the technical capacity of pertinent government departments entrusted with land administration; and improve agricultural production. Diamond Estate is one of 2 Cabinet-approved pilot sites, located on Government-owned estates that will be used for this project.

To be eligible for selection, applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of Grenada and must be at least 18 years old, residing in Grenada, preferably in, but not limited to the area in which the land to be used in the project is located.

The process consists of 2 phases: a Pre-Approval Phase, and a Final Approval Phase. All pre-approved applicants (individuals and groups) will undergo entrepreneurship training with the Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC).

Applicants who are 18-35 years old are required to fill out two application forms; the Land Bank Application Form and the GIDC/SAEP Enterprise Business Development Training (EBD) Application Form.

Applicants who are over 35 years old are only required to fill out the Land Bank Application Form, since they do not meet the age requirement for the EBD training. However, all pre-approved applicants over the age of 35, will receive special entrepreneurship training with GIDC.

Application forms are available at all District Extension Offices or online at https://tinyurl.com/mtnkfvmr. All completed application forms should be submitted to the District Extension Offices or to the Ministry of Agriculture on or before Friday, 6 August 2021.

For any questions regarding the Land Bank Project or the application process, please call the Land Use Division of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry on 440-2708, ext. 26834.

The Pilot Agricultural Land Bank Project is a joint effort of the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Forestry, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC), and the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP).

