As part of its ongoing representation of unvaccinated members at the St George’s University (SGU), the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (GTAWU) held a meeting with the said workers on Monday, 28 June 2021 to decide on the way forward.

Given the fact that workers had different positions on what they wanted, it was agreed that each individual worker must be given the opportunity to decide what option was best for them.

The necessary communication was sent out to the workers and most have since responded to indicate the options and positions they wanted the Union to seek from the University.

The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union continues to insist that vaccination must not be made mandatory and must not be a condition for continued employment for existing workers.

The Union has also raised with SGU that “breastfeeding” mothers must be exempted from taking the vaccine for fear of possible adverse impact on the infant. Following representation from the Union, the University has withdrawn its position regarding the non-payment of health insurance premiums.

GTAWU has now written to SGU seeking a meeting to be held during the week of Monday, 12 July 2021.

Workers are encouraged to maintain contact with the Union.

GTAWU

