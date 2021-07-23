by Linda Straker

Real Value hoping to have at least 75% of its staff vaccinated

Memo of 18 June informed all businesses serving SGU population expected to provide low risk environment

Company accepted that it must respect rights of workers concerning vaccination

Giving the assurance that its unionised workers’ right to be inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine will be respected, a supermarket’s management is hoping to have at least 75% of its staff vaccinated using educational sessions.

The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (GTAWU) said that it met with the management of the Real Value Supermarket to discuss concerns regarding vaccination for the Unionised workers at the Company.

“The Union established that it was not opposed to vaccination but the rights of the workers to decide whether to be vaccinated must be respected. The Union also advanced that vaccination must not be a condition of employment for the workers who are already employed with the Company,” said a news release from the Union, explaining that the management of the supermarket is committed to not seeking to make vaccination a condition of employment for existing workers.

“The Company highlighted its objective of seeking to get at least seventy-five percent (75%) of its workplace vaccinated. This objective would be pursued through education by having independent Medical Doctors engage with the workers in a series of meetings to help answer queries and concerns,” the release said.

The Company accepted that it must respect the rights of the workers which include recognising there would be genuine concerns regarding the vaccination.

In a memo sent to staff on 18 June 2021, the supermarket’s management informed all employees that all businesses that serve the St George’s University (SGU) population are expected to provide a safe Covid-19 low-risk environment.

The supermarket was identified as one of the environments that is expected to be low risk. All unvaccinated employees were then encouraged to become vaccinated by 1 July 2021. The week of 21–30 June 2021 was dedicated to having staff become vaccinated at the supermarket.

