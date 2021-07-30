by Linda Straker

Upcoming show on 31 July in Tanteen will have 2-step entry approach

First entry point will be clearance from Ministry of Health officials

People who have received one vaccine dose not eligible to attend event

Promoter Wayne Redhead has given the assurance that entry to his upcoming show on 31 July at the Roy St John Playing Field in Tanteen will be a 2-step approach.

“This is an event for vaccinated people only and the first entry point will be clearance from officials from the Ministry of Health. Once that clearance is given, meaning that your identification card is in the system as vaccinated, then the next step will be through to the entry of the main area,” Redhead said.

He also confirmed that all artistes scheduled to perform at this all-inclusive event are vaccinated. “There will be performances from Tallpree, Blaka Dan and the duo Luni Sparks and Electrify and to the best of knowledge, they are vaccinated. I take this Covid-19 thing seriously, and I am not allowing staff of my company who are unvaccinated to attend,” he said.

This is the second major show that will only allow vaccinated people to attend. The first was the recently held cricket games between South Africa and the West Indies which was held from 26 June to 3 July 2021.

Government recently amended the Emergency Powers regulations to allow individuals who are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus with any of the available vaccines to socialise together once a waiver application applied for by business place owners or operators, is approved by the Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health.

Gazetted on 21 July 2021 the amended regulations give the Chief Medical Officer the power to waive a business place from enforcing the section sub-titled “Physical distancing and sanitation protocols for establishments and businesses” once he is satisfied that all individuals in that establishment or business are fully vaccinated.

“The Chief Medical Officer may grant a written waiver of the application of regulation 5 (1) in respect of a business, establishment or office, or a category of businesses, establishments or offices, if the Chief Medical Officer is satisfied that all members of staff are fully vaccinated and on the condition that no person would be permitted to enter the premises unless he or she is fully vaccinated,” reads the amended regulations.

Regulation 5 (1) states that every establishment shall:

(a) ensure that all customers and staff maintain physical distancing of no less than six feet (6ft.) in or outside their business, establishment or office;

(b) determine the number of persons that may be permitted in the business, establishment or office at any one time by permitting one person for every thirty square feet (30 sq. ft.) of store space;

(c) place distance markers six feet (6ft.) apart, indicating where each customer must stand on a line at a checkout point; and

(d) place distance markers six feet (6ft.) apart on the outside of the business, establishment or office, indicating where customers must stand while waiting to enter the business, establishment or office.

According to the Regulations, a person is deemed to be fully vaccinated if:

(a) in the case of a type of Covid-19 vaccine requiring two doses, 14 days have elapsed since he or she received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine; and

(b) in the case of a type of Covid-19 vaccine requiring one dose, 14 days have elapsed since he or she received the dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

Redhead said that people who have received one dose of the vaccine are not eligible to be at his event. “And with the Ministry of Health officials working along with us, I am confident that there will be no violation.”

