Police are confirming that Grenada’s third homicide occurred on Friday, 23 July 2021 at Victoria, St Mark.

Initial reports indicate that a fight between 2 men resulted in 3 individuals receiving stab wounds with one person succumbing to their injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

