The Grenada horticulture sector is in a vibrant resurgence with growth in the numbers of flower growers and flower arrangers, nurseries and gardens.

The horticultural cluster has a significant contribution to make to Grenada’s economy in the provision of employment and its economic contribution to Gross Domestic Product. The horticulture cluster comprises a group of 27 companies and registered names. Over 90% of the owners are women of these family-owned businesses, where it is not uncommon to see younger family members being actively involved in the businesses.

At present, the sector continues to benefit from a technical assistance initiative that seeks to introduce and implement climate change mitigating strategies and techniques. These efforts are seeking to build the resilience of the sector and position it to take advantage of local and foreign demand. Through partnerships with the Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility (CCPF), the Sandals Foundation, and the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA), the Flower Arrangers and Growers Association of Grenada Inc. is undertaking a series of activities that range from training in biotechnology, climate smart sustainable irrigation practices, agronomy and horticulture best practices to build the knowledge base capacity of the sector.

Now in its second year, the project continues to achieve its goals by incorporating digital technologies, as a result of the broad-ranging impacts of Covid-19. Recognising the potential of the sector’s contribution to Grenada, the Ministry of Agriculture is also supportive of the initiative and the cluster members had the opportunity to meet with Minister of Agriculture Hon Peter David in February this year, to discuss areas of mutual interest.

The cluster has participated in several trainings that contributed towards building capacity for the sector so that it can serve the local market as well as export to high-end niche markets. A strategic marketing plan is also being developed to assist the sector in further meeting and surpassing its goals and objectives. An app and a website will also be created that will help build better communication between stakeholders.

In the short term, participants will be pursuing certification to strengthen the industry’s advancement towards sustainable exports. Scholarships are being offered to TAMCC students to receive certification in CVQ Level 2 Amenity Horticulture, while a further 8 students from the TA Marryshow Community College, 2 Extension Officers from the Ministry of Agriculture and 5 others from vulnerable groups across Grenada will have the opportunity to pursue this accredited certification.

