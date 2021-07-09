The Nature Conservancy (TNC) together with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are implementing Resilient Islands (RI): Integrating Ecosystem and Community-based Approaches to Enhance Climate Change Adaptation in the Caribbean.

Sponsored by the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU), the project’s long-term goal is to achieve Resilient Islands in the Caribbean, with strong empowered communities and governments significantly increasing investments at the local and national level to address protection and restoration of key ecosystems and natural areas, while reducing risk and vulnerability to meet national adaptation and development goals.

Being implemented on the islands of the Dominican Republic, Grenada and Jamaica, Resilient Islands also aims to integrate community and ecosystem-based adaptation into local and national decision-making and policies, to reduce climate vulnerability, boost adaptive capacity and, advance disaster risk reduction decisions by providing a platform for broad scale replicability of project activities. In Grenada, several interventions are being undertaken in the Grenville Bay Area (GBA), one of which includes the design, construction, and commission of a Climate Smart Fisher Facility in Soubise, St Andrew. The design targets the needs of Fishers, providing the following benefits to Fishers, Community Members, and other stakeholders:

Eco-friendly constructed lockers with pier/jetty access

Improved near-shore habitat, reduced erosion, and filtered runoff through the implementation a Living Shoreline

Enhanced areas for community gatherings and recreation

TNC and IFRC through the Grenada Red Cross Society (GRCS) invite contractors to bid on one or more of the following 3 lots for the Climate Smart Fisher Facility at Soubise, St Andrew.

Lot 1: Implementation of a “Living Shoreline” with Hybrid Infrastructure (Rock Armor Sea Defences, Drains, Shoreline Revegetation, and the like)

Lot 2: Construction of Climate Smart Lockers for Fishers

Lot 3: Supply and installation of a Floating Jetty

Firms, whether applying individually or in the form of a Joint Venture, must:

be legally incorporated or otherwise organised in and have their principal place of business in a Caricom country.

be more than 50% beneficially-owned by a citizen or citizens and/or a bona fide resident or residents of an Eligible Caricom Country, or by a body corporate or bodies meeting these requirements, as far as the ownership can be reasonably determined; and

have no arrangement and undertake not to make any arrangement whereby the majority of the financial benefits of the contract, i.e. more than 50% of the value of the contract, will accrue or be paid to sub-contractors or sub-consultants that are not from an Eligible Country.

Qualification requirements include but are not limited to:

demonstrable cash flow (including access to lines of credit) as defined in the Bidding Documents; and

demonstrated experience with similar projects as defined in the Bidding Documents.

For additional information, and or bidding documents (available via email only) contact:

Nealla Frederick, Climate Adaptation Specialist

The Nature Conservancy

Old Fort Road, St George’s, Grenada

1-473-449-6016

[email protected]

All bids must be submitted by 5 pm Local Time, on 10 August 2021.

Bids must be submitted electronically to email address: [email protected]. The “Subject” field of the email message must read: “Bid for Climate Smart Fisher Facility”. The submission will be deemed to have been received at the time that it is received by Ms Frederick.

