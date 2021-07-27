The Irish Government’s Fellows Programme for 2022-2023 is open for applications.

The programme enables early to mid-career professionals from eligible countries to undertake a fully funded, one-year master’s level programme at a higher education institution in Ireland.

As part of the roll out of Ireland’s Small Island Developing States (SIDS) strategy, there is a specific strand to support candidates from SIDS to benefit from the programme. Further information can be found here: https://www.irishaidfellowships.ie/strands/ireland-fellows-programme-sids

This Ministry encourages eligible individuals to apply.

GIS

