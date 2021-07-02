24 and 30 June were landmark dates for almost 200 pre-primary students in Beausejour, Brizan, St George and Paradise, St Andrew.

The keys for 2 brand new school facilities, built specifically with the pre-schoolers in mind, were handed over to the Government of Grenada.

“Children learn better when in a friendly, comfortable and safe environment, their physical environment affects their learning.” This truism was reflected in the colourful, open-plan interiors of both buildings, which were explored with great pleasure by visitors and the young students alike.

The school projects fall under the remit of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) under the umbrella organisation, Rural Development Unit (RDU). Alistair Bain Chairperson of the Project Steering Committee expressed his pleasure at the accomplishments, noting “The Brizan-Happy Hill pre-school was the first project undertaken by the Hanover Construction Company in Grenada. They have acted as more than a service provider, they have acted as our partners in infrastructural development. The professional layout of the sites during construction, reflects the change in approach and mindset in this industry, which is being led by companies like this. I must also mention that it was with great pleasure that we noted the presence of a young female site engineer, in training by Hanover, on both of these projects, this speaks to diversity and gender balance, which goes straight to the heart of the BNTF,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Dr the Rt Hon. Keith Mitchell himself a proud native of Brizan, and the parliamentary representative for the area, made it a point of duty to attend the Brizan-Happy Hill opening, and spoke passionately of his home constituency.

In her remarks, Minister for Education Hon. Emmalin Pierre and parliamentary representative for St Andrew South East commented, “Quality education demands a safe environment, and one that is conducive to learning, pre-school education also takes place through play and interaction. These school buildings are perfectly in sync with this vision and objective. Government cannot fill these kinds of infrastructural needs on their own, partnerships are required. We need technical experts like Hanover Construction Company.”

In spite of the widely acknowledged challenges of 2020-2021, both projects were delivered on time and within budget, providing employment opportunities for over 52 persons. Consultant, Gleans Construction & Engineering, and the Hanover Construction Company (HCC) both expressed their pleasure at the levels of satisfaction surrounding the projects.

