by Curlan Campbell

PBC past student is 2020 Most Outstanding Male

Currently pursuing a Bachelor (BSc) degree in biology

Intends on specialising in radiology

Leoneal Mark, a past student of the Presentation Brothers’ College (PBC), became the 4th student of his alma mater to receive the coveted award of the Most Outstanding Male in the July/August 2020 Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) examinations.

He achieved grades of Master in English and Mathematics and Grade I in CSEC Agricultural Science, Information Technology and Principles of Business.

Mark is a serial academic achiever. He first made headlines alongside Daryl Streete when both students topped the region in 2015 the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA). “I accepted the news, and I was happy that my hard work had paid off; but I was ecstatic — can’t lie about that,” Mark said.

For him, having to quarantine at home proved quite difficult and distracting. Mark performed extremely well despite the challenges of Covid-19 that took a huge toll on both exam preparation and the mental state of students.

“Being at home for such a long period of time it kind of mess with me a little but I was able to study and do what I had to do,” he said.

The 18-year-old is now more focused than ever as he enters another chapter in his educational life. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor (BSc) degree in biology and upon completion has set his eyes on attaining his medical degree where he intends on specialising in the field of radiology. Radiologists are experts in interpreting medical images such as CT scan, xrays and MRI scan by leveraging the power of machines to both diagnose and treat disease. To become a radiologist, Mark will have to undertake additional post-graduate residency training in radiology.

Mark’s inspiration to become a radiologist stemmed from an interactive session with a PBC tutor and mentor who introduced the career field as a viable option. With a natural inclination towards sciences and a love for anatomy and human biology, Mark believes that radiology is the perfect career fit for him. “I contemplated it and looked up what I needed to know and I said I should do that,” he said.

The son of Leo Mark and Avlyn Rennie from St Andrew, Mark attributes his academic success to being consistent when it comes to studying and believes his formative years at St Andrew’s RC School also laid a strong academic foundation upon which to build. “In terms of education and your habits that you develop from young will stay with you so if you are consistent in terms of doing good and you have that drive together with motivation from friends and family, you should be able to continue along the path…consistency, hard and smart work as well, practice, dedication and self-motivation because you have to fight for what it is you want.”

Principal of the Presentation Brothers’ College Dominic Jeremiah believes that Mark has shown the tenacity to perform well and has shown that throughout his time at the institution. “PBC has always been extremely proud of Leoneal as a student here at PBC. We have watched him grow and develop from an ambitious young student to a confident diligent scholar. He was very involved in the life of the school, from the SGU Knowledge Bowl team to the Literary Club. He will continue to make us proud!”

The Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) programme comprises both academic and vocational education components. The academic part is (CSEC). After completion of the CCSLC programme, students make a transition to either the CVQ or CSEC programme.

