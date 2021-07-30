GND Schools Incorporated (GSI) continues to make a positive impact on early literacy development through its ongoing training of teachers and principals.

The non-profit organisation recently concluded a 3-day workshop on “Library Care and Management,” which ran from Monday, 19 July to Wednesday, 21 July 2021 using the Zoom online platform.

Seven (7) primary schools participated in the 3-day workshop including Hillsborough, Harvey Vale and Dover Government School in Carriacou, St Patrick’s Roman Catholic, St Patrick’s Anglican, Holy Cross Roman Catholic and St Theresa’s Roman Catholic School.

Fourteen teachers, 2 from each school, were trained over the first 2 days of the workshop. The final day was dedicated to orienting 7 principals of their roles and responsibilities.

Schools selected for participation in the workshop would have either received or launched a library recently, in the process of launching a library or received a library but have not yet received training in library care and management.

The GSI library training team comprised of Team Lead Karreen Francis-Gulston, Claudia Andrew, Rickel Telesford and Rohna Banfield-Cox.

To date, GSI has given 25 libraries as gifts to public primary schools across the State of Grenada. GSI is in the process of building its 26th school library at Dover Government School in Carriacou, in partnership with the Grenlec Community Partnership Initiative.

GSI is collaborating with the Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development and Religious Affairs. GSI is backed by main donors Michael and Melanie Sherwood from the United Kingdom and local trustees Leo Garbutt MBE, owner of the Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel, Lyden Ramdhanny and Jason Roberts.

GSI

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.