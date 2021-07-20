The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) will be conducting live ammunition training at the Pearls Airstrip, St Andrew, (in the vicinity of Camp Raymond), on Wednesday, 21 July 2021, between 9 am and 12 noon.

Animal owners, small craft operators and the general public are advised to exercise extreme caution when venturing into this area.

RGPF

