Police are confirming that one man is presently warded at the General Hospital in critical condition while another succumbed to his injuries following a chopping incident that occurred at Richmond Hill, St George.

At approximately 10 am, officers responded to a report of a chopping incident, on arrival they encountered the accused inflicting several chop wounds on another man.

As a result, the officers discharged their service pistol at the accused and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.