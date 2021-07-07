Police in Carriacou discovered the body of a senior citizen who was reported missing on Tuesday, 6 July 2021.

Martin Karklins, a 73-year-old resident of Craigston, Carriacou, was reportedly last seen by his caretaker at around 4 am on Sunday, 4 July 2021.

Various searches were carried out and his body was discovered in Belair, Carriacou.

Investigations are ongoing.

RGPF

