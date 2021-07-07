Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Martin Karklins, a 73-year-old resident of Craigston, Carriacou.

Karklins was last seen on Sunday, 4 July 2021 at approximately 1 am at his home at Craigston. He is about 5 feet 9 inches in height and medium built, Caucasian male. He was last seen wearing brown shorts.

Anyone seeing Martin Karklins or has any information about his whereabouts are asked to contact Carriacou Police Station at 443-7482/443-7480; Police Emergency at 911; Police Hotline at 444-1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

