The Royal Grenada Police Force would like to thank the general public and the media for their assistance in locating missing teen, Jasmine Baptiste of Marlmount, St David.

Baptiste was found on Thursday, 15 July 2021.

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Jasmine Baptiste, 14 years old of Marlmount, St David.

Baptiste left home on Tuesday, 13 July 2021, and has not returned since. She was last seen wearing a white vest, blue short tights and a black Old Navy slippers.

She is about 5 feet 1 inch in height and brown in complexion.

Anyone seeing Jasmine Baptiste or has any information about her whereabouts are asked to contact St David’s Police Station at 444 6224; Police Emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

RGPF

