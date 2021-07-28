The Ministry of Agriculture announces the launch of a campaign to educate and inform audiences nationwide about the consequences of stealing agricultural produce and livestock.

The launch will be done simultaneously with the official opening of the annual distribution season, at the Mirabeau Propagation Station, St Andrew, on Thursday, 29 July at 10 am.

The development of this campaign was influenced by a number of factors including calls by farmers for help; the need to safeguard the livelihood of farmer families; the threat of losing certified exporter status through product tainting; the negative effect on the economy; the promotion of food security and the recently revised praedial larceny laws which provide stiffer penalties for perpetrators.

The Ministry of Agriculture considers the communication campaign as an important step towards realising its goals to reduce the incidence and far-reaching effects of praedial larceny. The intention is to change behaviour through education.

The main goals of the campaign are to stimulate interest and awareness among the key audiences; facilitate a change of thinking and attitude/behaviour; stir action among key audiences and wider stakeholders; give general and group-specific information about the benefits of meeting the anti-praedial larceny requirements and publicise the progress, successes, and feedback of the stop praedial larceny campaign.

The Minister for Agriculture Hon. Peter David has been visiting farmers in the field, observing firsthand some of the hardships they face.

Among the activities already done are the installation of billboards in some communities, and the creation of a Facebook page Praedial Larceny Unit–MOA Grenada.

Activities over the next few months will include a number of farmer meetings, live-streamed talk shows, and the erection of more billboards.

Ministry of Agriculture…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.