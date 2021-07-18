With over 4,000 feet of concrete roads and drains under construction throughout the sister islands, Parliamentary Representative and Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart is expressing satisfaction with the level of infrastructural development presently taking place.

During site visits to various projects this week, Minister Stewart said the condition of roads has been a major concern for residents of Carriacou and Petite Martinique over the years. However, she is satisfied with the efforts made to resolve the issue since assuming office in 2018.

Presently, over 3,000 feet of concrete road and drains are under construction under the Cherry-Hill Feeder Road project; 2,600 feet of concrete road expansion and drains in the L’Esterre into Tyrell Bay area, and over 1,000 feet of concrete road and drains in the Hillsborough and Lauriston area, and Petite Martinique.

Minister Stewart added that the development of the islands’ road infrastructure also plays an integral role in tourism and other developments. She pledged Government’s ongoing commitment towards enhancing road conditions in both Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

In addition, she highlighted that work is also progressing smoothly on the Bishop’s College Expansion and Rehabilitation Project, the Mt Pleasant Government School Rehabilitation Project and the Smart Hospital Project.

In the coming weeks, construction work will begin on the Kendace road in Petite Martinique.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

