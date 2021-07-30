7 children of Nawasa employees were recognised on Monday, 26 July 2021, for their achievements in the 2021 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

The students, 3 boys and 4 girls, were all beaming with pride as they received their voucher of $300 and school supplies that will support their preparation for secondary school.

Priding itself on encouraging educational development, Nawasa has been consistently supporting children of employees who are successful at the CPEA exams, since 2003.

Dianne Henry, head of the Human Resource Department which has responsibility for the awards, encouraged the “Nawasa Children” in the presence of their parents, to give their best and work hard to achieve their goals. “If you want to achieve great success, you have to work really hard” she urged the students.

The total number of students benefiting through Nawasa’s CPEA Awards to date now stands at 153.

The Nawasa family extends congratulations to the awardees on their achievements and wish them God’s blessings in their future endeavours.

Nawasa

