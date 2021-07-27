Congratulatory message to Prime Minister-elect Phillip J Pierre and the Saint Lucia Labour Party on their commanding victory at the General Elections held on 26 July 2021.

The Leader of the National Democratic Congress Adrian Thomas extends warmest congratulations to the leadership and members of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) on a decisive victory in the just-concluded general elections in St Lucia.

“I extend congratulations and best wishes to you, Mr Phillip J Pierre, on your election as Prime Minister of St Lucia, following your resounding victory at the polls. I recognise your steady guidance during the campaign as being pivotal to this victory. The clear mandate given to your party once the polls were closed and the votes counted, is an indication of the hard work and dedication of your team, and the will of the St Lucian people for a brighter future.

The road ahead will be challenging and will require your sound judgement and pensive decision making, to ensure that St Lucia is on the appropriate standing post-Covid-19.

We value the bond with the SLP as a strong political neighbour and are pleased with the fact that, just a few short years after your election as leader of the SLP, you are successful in becoming the country’s next Prime Minister.

We wish you and the SLP every success on your journey to improve the quality of life of the people of your proud nation.”

NDC

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.