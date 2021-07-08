The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to express its profound sadness on the tragic news of the assassination of the President of Haiti HE Jovenel Moïse.
The NDC therefore extends sincere condolences to the Government and People of Haiti and indeed to the bereaved Moise family. We also wish to extend our prayers and best wishes for the full recovery of the deceased President’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse.
NDC stands resolute in strongly condemning this barbaric act and indeed all forms of politically motivated violence, especially in our Caribbean community. This violent act has plunged the country into national mourning and further injures the already struggling and fragile democracy in Haiti.
We call upon Caricom to urgently offer its assistance to the Government and People of Haiti in mounting an investigative team to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime and to promote adherence to the principles of democracy in Haiti.
NDC
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Before people rush to Sanctify yet another Politician who held on to power beyond his Legal tenure and behaved like a Dictator …..maybe its best to find out if he really was a good guy or simply a Tyrant who got a taste of his own medicine….what goes around comes around. Especially in Haiti.
Since the days of Lincoln… bad President who caused the deaths of tens, hundreds, thousands, have then been turned into Saints after their deserved assasination.