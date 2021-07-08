The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to express its profound sadness on the tragic news of the assassination of the President of Haiti HE Jovenel Moïse.

The NDC therefore extends sincere condolences to the Government and People of Haiti and indeed to the bereaved Moise family. We also wish to extend our prayers and best wishes for the full recovery of the deceased President’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse.

NDC stands resolute in strongly condemning this barbaric act and indeed all forms of politically motivated violence, especially in our Caribbean community. This violent act has plunged the country into national mourning and further injures the already struggling and fragile democracy in Haiti.

We call upon Caricom to urgently offer its assistance to the Government and People of Haiti in mounting an investigative team to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime and to promote adherence to the principles of democracy in Haiti.

NDC

