by Linda Straker

Grenada currently has 2 positive cases of Covid-19

No carnival celebrations in 2021 aimed at ensuring there is no outbreak

Recent weekends have seen proliferation of Jab Jab or J’ouvert type activities

None of the Jab Jab events occurring on weekends at different locations across the island has received permission from the Ministry of Health nor the Royal Grenada Police Force.

“I want to clearly state, because I have heard some individuals saying that the Ministry of Health, or the Royal Grenada Police Force have given permission for some of those activities — that is not the case,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele said on Tuesday, 20 July 2021.

Traditionally, carnival celebrations are launched between April and May, with several private and public sector activities as part of the build-up to celebrations climaxing with a street parade on the second Monday and Tuesday in August. Despite currently having 2 positive cases of Covid-19, Grenada will not have carnival celebrations in 2021 as part of measures aimed at ensuring there is no outbreak of the virus through mass gatherings.

However, police have confirmed that recent weekends have seen a proliferation of Jab Jab or J’ouvert-type activities in communities that are known for organising massive Jab Jab bands.

“We have all seen the increase in activities over the weekend(s) of individuals taking it upon themselves to defy the regulations, to defy law enforcement and to come out and play jab,” Steele said as he reminded citizens why the Government took the decision to cancel the carnival for 2021.

“We are in a pandemic. We are high risk and as such, I am pleading with individuals, please have common sense prevail…no J’ouvert type, no Jab Jab type activity has been given permission at all and therefore, we are asking all our law-abiding citizens and all of our Grenadians to please think twice. No one in the USA, in Trinidad, in the British Virgin Islands, in St Kitts, no one went out with the expectation of getting Covid,” he said, referring to the increasing number of cases in these jurisdictions.

