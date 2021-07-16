PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS OFFICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

REPRESENTATION OF THE PEOPLE ACT, CHAPTER 286A

OFFICIAL CONSOLIDATED LIST OF ELECTORS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

The general public is informed that the Official Consolidated List of Electors as at 30 June 2021 will be available for inspection from Thursday, 15 July 2021.

There shall be a 7-day period for claims and objections regarding the list from 15 to 22 July 2021.

The List can be found in each Parliamentary Election Constituency Office and at post offices, police stations, medical stations and other public places.

Requests for alterations or corrections of any error in the name, address or polling division of any registered person should be submitted to the Registration Officer of the constituency on or before 22 July 2021.

Everyone and particularly those who registered are advised to inspect the List to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The List should also be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.

Attached is a list containing the names of Registration Officers, their constituencies, addresses and contact numbers.

Elvis Morain (Mr), 7 July 2021

Supervisor Of Elections (AG.)

