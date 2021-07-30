The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) welcomes home Olympians Delron Felix and Kimberly Ince.

The 2 swimmers proudly represented Grenada earlier this week at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. They returned with their coach Nataly Regis Sihera on Thursday evening.

In her event, the 100m backstroke, Ince placed third in her heats with a time of 1:10. 24, while Felix gave a stellar performance in his heat, in the 100m freestyle, maintaining the lead against his competitors for most of the race and only edged out towards the end to third position, in a time of 52.99 seconds.

The performance of the 2 swimmers is an indicator of the great potential of our swim athletes. GASA feels that there is much hope in both swimmers’ performance which qualifies the dire need for a competitive-sized aquatic facility in order to better equip our athletes for international competitions.

In keeping with the Covid-19 protocols a small group of family members, GASA executives, and Grenfin executives gathered for a drive-by welcome of the athletes and coach outside the Maurice Bishop International Airport. Andrea Felix, mother of Delron received 3 fruit baskets sponsored by the MNIB on behalf of the returning delegation.

GASA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.