On Tuesday, 27 July 2021 officers attached to the Grenville Police Station arrested and charged Jude Jack, 50 years, Butcher of Paradise, St Andrew for Permitting More Person at an Event than the Amount Specified on the Permission.

He was granted bail in the amount of $2,500 with one surety.

Jack is scheduled to appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on 3 September 2021.

Soubise resident remanded for stabbing incident

In an unrelated matter, Lindon Paul, a 36-year-old Farmer of Soubise, St Andrew, was arrested and charged by officers attached to CID, Grenville Police Station, on 2 counts of Dangerous Harm, in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred on 24 July 2021, at Soubise St Andrew.

Paul appeared at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on 27 July 2021 and he was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons. He will reappear in court on 16 August 2021.

RGPF

