The much anticipated second semifinal of the GFA Women’s League will be played on Saturday, 31 July at the Morne Rouge Playing Field from 3 pm.

After being previously postponed because of inclement weather, Camerhogne FC and Boca Juniors finally get to face off to see who will meet Paradise FC A in the final carded for 7 August at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium.

In a close semifinal matchup, Paradise FC A beat Queen’s Park Rangers 3-2. The GFA Women’s Tournament is a developmental 7v7 league which gives Grenada’s women a chance to enjoy the sport and develop their skills. The League also gives the GFA Technical Team a chance to scout talented players for teams at the National and CONCACAF levels.

GFA

