by Linda Straker

Parliament set to approve Bill that will cancel 2 carnival days from Bank Holidays Act

There will be no carnival public holidays during the month of August 2021, because like 2020, the Parliament is set to approve a Bill that will cancel the 2 days from the Bank Holidays Act.

“Notwithstanding the Bank Holidays Act, Chapter 25, for the year 2021 the Carnival August Celebrations under the Schedule to the Bank Holidays Act are hereby cancelled and the 9th day of August, 2021 and from noon on the 10th day of August 2021 shall not be Bank Holidays for the purposes of the Bank Holidays Act,” read the Bill which will be tabled during the 7 July 2021 sitting of the House of Representatives.

Called the “Covid-19 Cancellation of Carnival August Celebrations Act, 2021” Bill it will also have to get the approval of the Senate or Upper House of Parliament before it goes through the final process by the Office of the Governor-General and then be gazetted before it goes into effect.

To contain and control the spread of Covid-19, in 2020 the Government cancelled the traditional holidays in August. That is the period that is used to culminate carnival celebrations which is usually launched in April or May.

Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the world and there are currently different variants of the virus. Grenada, at present, has 1 reported active case. The authorities are currently rolling out its vaccination programme with the AstraZeneca vaccine but fewer than one-third of individuals who are qualified to be vaccinated have been inoculated.

According to the latest Ministry of Health dashboard as of 30 June, a total of 20,023 received the first dose of the vaccine and 14,287 received the second dose. The vaccine is administered to individuals 18 years and older, and using the voters’ list as a guide, just a little over 80,000 can be vaccinated.

There is general vaccine hesitancy among the population.

