Covid-19 has resulted in collaborations and partnerships islandwide as Grenadians are encouraged to avail themselves of the opportunity to be vaccinated, and strengthen the country’s Covid free status.

Joseph Ross & Co, more commonly recognised as owners of the KFC and Subway franchises, were so impressed with the position taken by St Augustine’s Medical Services (SAMS) in supporting the Government’s vaccination drive, that they requested an exclusive collaboration, to further encourage the Grenadian populace to take their first vaccination shot.

Operations Manager for Ross & Co stated; “we were happy with the pro-active stance that SAMS took in opening their doors, as a private enterprise, to assist in facilitating free vaccination for persons. It seemed like a great opportunity for us to lend our support, and we’re pleased to hear and see that the reception to our partnership has been very positive. In fact, persons who got vouchers have been calling us for the token stress ball, which was supposed to be an alternative to the food voucher!”

SAMS reports that over half of the vouchers supplied, for redemption at KFC or Subway outlets, have already been utilised. Real Value (IGA) Supermarket joined the initiative with the donation of 50 vouchers worth 1,000 frequent shopper points each. All incentive items are earmarked for persons receiving the first shot of the vaccine.

Dr Lutz Amechi, resident physician and part-owner of SAMS commented, “this kind of partnership is happening around the globe, as the world seeks to find its equilibrium in the ‘new norm’ of our existence. We were happy to come to agreements with both Ross & Co and Real Value (IGA) Supermarket, based solely upon our mutual desire to support the Government’s initiative, and achieve what is in the best interests of the country,” he concluded.

Persons wishing to receive either their first or second dose of the vaccine at SAMS can do so by making an appointment to attend; Monday to Friday 8 am to 3 pm, Saturday 8 am to 11 am. Individuals attending to receive a second dose of the vaccine, must produce the certificate of vaccination received on having their first dose administered.

Vaccination continues to take place at all health centres in Grenada and Carriacou.

