Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, will deliver an address to the nation on Thursday night.

Dr Mitchell’s address will focus primarily on 3 areas, one of which is the Covid-19 pandemic which remains a critical area of concern, not only here in Grenada, but around the world.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak on the issue of vaccination and vaccine hesitancy. He is also expected to express concern over the increasing tendency towards mass gatherings and non-compliance with the recommended protocols, both of which can create ideal conditions for any potential spread of Covid-19.

Throughout the pandemic, Government has consistently referenced the need for a delicate balance between safeguarding the lives of people and protecting their livelihoods.

As such, the Prime Minister will also speak about efforts being made by the Government to bring relief to the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. On this subject, Dr Mitchell will advise on the status of a soon to be implemented stimulus package for beneficiaries in different sectors and the 6-month long de-bushing programme which will provide jobs for thousands of Grenadians.

The Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast live on GIS TV, Channel 22 at 8 pm on Thursday, 29 July, and on the GIS Facebook page and YouTube channel. The address will also be broadcast by other radio and television stations and streamed on various social media platforms.

GIS

