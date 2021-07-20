by Linda Straker
- Grenada currently under State of Emergency because of Covid-19
- Emergency Powers Regulations and Public Health Regulations are enforced
- Several videos were posted on social media platforms
Health and National Security officials are reportedly reviewing videos posted on various social media platforms of individuals attending and participating in illegal Jab Jab mass gathering events, and will be issuing tickets to for violations of the Public Health Regulations and other Emergency Powers Regulations.
Grenada is currently under a State of Emergency because of Covid-19 and both the Emergency Powers Regulations and the Public Health Regulations are enforced. Though Grenada has cancelled 2021 carnival celebrations which traditionally concludes in August after a launch in April, during the past 2 weekends in particular, several individuals were observed participating in Jab Jab events that were not granted permission by the authorities.
Several videos were posted on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. “Law enforcement officials are now reviewing these videos that are already captured and tickets will be issued to violators. They are actually violating the Public Health Regulations which forbids the organising of events without permission,” said a Ministry of National Security official.
According to the regulations, tickets are issued using a format of EC$350 for first offence with increases to a maximum of EC$1,000 for up to 4 offences. When a ticket is issued, the violator is required to pay the fine to the State and failing to do so within the required time can result in a court appearance.
“I want to clearly state, because I have heard some individuals saying that the Ministry of Health or the Royal Grenada Police Force have given permission for some of those activities, that is not the case,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele said on Tuesday, 20 July 2021. “We have all seen the increase in activities over the weekend(s) of individuals taking it upon themselves to defy the regulations, to defy law enforcement and to come out and play jab,” Steele said during the weekly post cabinet briefing as he reminded citizens why Government took the decision to cancel carnival for 2021.
To the people of Grenada. Stop mucking around take that vaccine and live do you want to be like the UK and other countries around the world the people to die if he do do and you are all fools take the vaccine and live if you don’t take the vaccine you can’t have carnival and your little carnival where knots in the UK ke-mo owning and groaning like you are UK’s carnival is the biggest second biggest in the world and we’re not moaning and groaning it like you lot do wake up up-to-date your finger out of your bottom take the vaccine and stay alive your government is doing you a favour listen to them learn from then if the virus comes in to your country and it seems like you have the English one now now and they have the virus the virus will kill you lot out within days because you have not taken the vaccine if you people don’t take the vaccine people around the world will laugh at you and think you’re stupid prove us all wrong be the best in the world take the vaccine save lives and enjoy life and a note for the unions companies can make their employees have the vaccine if they don’t they won’t be working anymore they need to save their company and their customers lives and their staffs lives so unions shut the hell up pull your finger out your backsides and get a life and people of Grenada wake up to the real world and learn by mistakes from other countries do you want to all die. If you do good luck to you you’re more stupid than I thought and for your information the Oxford vaccine is not the dangerous one you are the dangerous ones get a life stop being idiots take the vaccine and save lives your government is helping you you so you help your country take the vaccine and don’t be a laughing stock of the world because that this moment in time I’m your country that is a beautiful country and the people are nice at this moment in time you are a laughing stock of the world if you want to be a laughing stock of the world good luck to you if you want the virus to come in and they all die the whole world will laugh at you because you’re so stupid so don’t listen to people on the radio TV and the press and social media don’t take the vaccine and save lives and stop being a fool because you are a laughing stock of than the world if you all die why do you think we care where do you think the world would care no no but some of us who wants to see you survive so take the vaccine pull your finger out your backside and stop being like children get a life Oh yes sky UK Notting hill carnival is the second biggest in the world not like your poxy little little one and we’re not moaning and groaning like you are get a life