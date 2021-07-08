Western Illinois University, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s Scholarship Desk and the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), invites prospective undergraduate and graduate students to a presentation on opportunities to study in the USA on Thursday, 8 July at 3:30 pm in the TAMCC audio-visualed room.

Candidates should note that although universities offer significant assistance to students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, these are not full scholarships. The presentation at the forum is designed for students who are seeking to reduce costs or, in the case of graduates, earn assistantships to facilitate their studies.

The USA-based counsellor will be willing to offer guidance and suggestions for all students regardless of their school of interest, and will be available after the presentation to answer additional questions.

GIS

