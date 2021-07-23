The Grenada Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (GTAWU) met with the management of the Real Value Supermarket to discuss concerns regarding vaccination for the unionised workers at the Company.

The Union established that it was not opposed to vaccination but the rights of the workers to decide whether to be vaccinated must be respected. The Union also advanced that vaccination must not be a condition of employment for the workers who are already employed with the Company.

Real Value Supermarket committed to not seeking to make vaccination a condition of employment for existing workers. The Company highlighted its objective of seeking to get at least 75% of its workplace vaccinated. This objective would be pursued through education by having independent medical doctors engage with the workers in a series of meetings to help answer queries and concerns.

The Company accepted that it must respect the rights of the workers which include recognising there would be genuine concerns regarding the vaccination.

The Union was represented by President General André Lewis, General Secretary Bert Paterson and Shop Stewards Margaret Noel and Karla Duncan.

The Company was represented by Managing Director Hassan Hadeed, Human Resource Manager Shanica Gilbert and Financial Comptroller Kerryann Thompson.

GTAWU

