The public is informed that due to road construction work taking place on upper Main Street, Hillsborough, Carriacou, the upper Main Street specifically in the vicinity of the GUT Credit Union to Jamrock will be closed from Thursday, 8 July to Thursday, 14 July 2021.

All motorists are asked to observe a ‘NO THROUGH ROAD’ sign placed at the intersection of Main Street and Patterson Street when conducting business within the affected area.

The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government and the Traffic Department within the Royal Grenada Police Force apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this closure.

The ministry solicits the cooperation of all motorists.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

